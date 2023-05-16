Istanbul bourse extends losses a day after election

GDANSK/ISTANBUL, May 16 (Reuters) - Turkish stocks fell slightly on Tuesday, extending losses after a highly volatile first session following Sunday's inconclusive presidential vote that will require a second round of voting on May 28.

Turkey's benchmark BIST-100 index .XU100 dipped around 2% pre-market and turned briefly positive shortly afterwards, before pairing gains again.

It was down 0.41% by 0740 GMT.

BIST-100 index closed down 6.14% on Monday as investores weighed the country's prospects heading into a presidential run-off vote amid what Fitch called "increasing macro and external pressures".

The banking sub-index .XBANK again led losses on the index, with a 8.5% fall.

Shares of Yapi Kredi YKBNK.IS, Is Bank ISCTR.IS and Akbank AKBNK.IS crashed more than 9.9% in pre-trade alongside major conglomerate Koc Holding KCHOL.IS, discount chain BIM BIMAS.IS and Coca-Cola CCOLA.IS.

Mining company Koza Madencilik KOZAA.IS, commercial and military vehicle producer Otokar OTKAR.IS and steel producer Kardemir KRDMD.IS were among the best performers on BIST-100 index, rising between 3.22% and 4.53%.

(Reporting by Canan Sevgili, Azra Ceylan Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Azra.Ceylan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.