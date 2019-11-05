Commodities

Istanbul Airport operator mandates Dome Group to refinance project loans

Contributors
Ceyda Caglayan Reuters
Orhan Coskun Reuters
Can Sezer Reuters
Published

Turkey's Istanbul Airport operator IGA mandated London-based Dome Group for the refinancing of loans it took out for the investment, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

By Ceyda Caglayan, Orhan Coskun and Can Sezer

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's Istanbul Airport operator IGA mandated London-based Dome Group for the refinancing of loans it took out for the investment, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

The mandate was aimed at reducing the financing costs of the airport project, which started operating with full capacity in April, the company said.

The amount to be refinanced by the airport operator could reach up to 5 billion euros ($5.56 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 0.9000 euros)

(Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

((ezgi.erkoyun@thomsonreuters.com; +90-212-350 7051; Reuters Messaging: ezgi.erkoyun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Oil

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular