Istanbul Airport operator mandates Dome Group to refinance project loans

By Ceyda Caglayan, Orhan Coskun and Can Sezer

ISTANBUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Turkey's Istanbul Airport operator IGA mandated London-based Dome Group for the refinancing of loans it took out for the investment, the company said in a statement to Reuters on Tuesday.

The mandate was aimed at reducing the financing costs of the airport project, which started operating with full capacity in April, the company said.

The amount to be refinanced by the airport operator could reach up to 5 billion euros ($5.56 billion), a source close to the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 0.9000 euros)

