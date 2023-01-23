Issues at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia 'of increasing concern' -WENRA head

Credit: REUTERS/ALEXANDER ERMOCHENKO

January 23, 2023 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Organisational and management issues at Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are "of increasing concern", Olivier Gupta, head of the Western European Nuclear Regulators' Association (WENRA), said on Monday.

Brokering a deal on a safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is getting harder because of the involvement of the military in talks, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi said earlier this month.

The Soviet-era plant, Europe's largest, was captured by Russian forces in March, soon after their invasion of Ukraine. It has repeatedly come under fire in recent months, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

