Issuer League: WisdomTree Hits $60 Billion

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, WisdomTree Investments crossed a new ETF AUM threshold. The firm hit $60 billion in ETF AUM in total within the last week. Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA), meanwhile, is rapidly approaching $100 billion in total ETF AUM. Finally, lower down the ETF AUM tier, BondBloxx Investment Management added $203 million in weekly inflows, nearing $2 billion in ETF AUM.

WisdomTree Takes a Big Step

WisdomTree Investments reached its new milestone largely thanks to its WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW). DGRW has added more than $50 million over one week, with its AUM rising $90 million in that time. DGRW tracks large- and mid-cap dividend-paying U.S. stocks that offer the potential for dividend growth. The strategy has returned 13.5% YTD, charging 28 basis points (bps).

WisdomTree’s new total ETF AUM lifts it into a larger tier of firms including the likes of ProShares, VanEck, and DFA. ProShares itself deserves mention given that it is rapidly approaching $70 billion in ETF AUM.

For DFA, the weekly edition of the issuer league sees them just over $1 billion away from $100 billion in total ETF AUM. The shop added nearly $500 million for the week, one of the highest weekly totals across all issuers. The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) led the way in flows for the firm in that time, adding $112 million in that time. DFAT has returned 11.8% YTD and 15.7% over the last three months, actively investing in smid-cap value stocks.

Finally, BondBloxx Investment Management deserves a mention. Sitting under $2 billion in ETF AUM, its roster saw significant weekly inflows for its size. Its BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration U.S. Treasury ETF (XONE) overwhelmingly led in weekly flows, adding $195.8 million. That dwarfs the next-largest inflows, $3.5 million for the BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration U.S. Treasury ETF (XHLF).

