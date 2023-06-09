Issuer League: WisdomTree, Dimensional Up

In this week’s edition of the ETF Issuer League, WisdomTree, Dimensional, Simplify, and Capital Group stood out the most. In each of their respective tiers, those firms saw stand-out inflows or surpassed or neared new milestones. BlackRock’s iShares ETFs series did take in nearly $10 billion for the week, bearing mention for beating its mega-cap rivals. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) led the way for the firm with $3.4 billion for the week.
WisdomTree led outside of the usual, mega-cap names, however, with its $692 million weekly flows leading its tier. As ever, the firm’s WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) led the way, adding $505 million over the last week. That adds to a $3.2 billion YTD inflow total, suggesting continued investor interest in the ETF’s floating rate notes (FRNs). No other WisdomTree strategy added more than $100 million for the week outside of USFR.
Dimensional sits at nearly $90 billion in total ETF AUM compared to $56 billion for WisdomTree, one tier above. Dimensional added almost $1 billion in total weekly inflows, intriguingly without any one strategy adding more than $150 million. The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) added $137 million in that time.
Capital Group stands out, meanwhile, for how close it is to $10 billion in ETF AUM. The shop added nearly $200 million for the week, with the Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) leading at $42 million in that time. Those flows come as the firm has ridden a pretty solid first year in the ETF business.
Finally, one of the smaller ETF issuer firms, Simplify, bears mentioning. Simplify added more weekly inflows than any sub-$10 billion AUM firm except Capital Group. The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) contributed almost all the flows, with $153 million arriving over the week.
|Issuer
|AUM ($, mm)
|Net Flows ($, mm)
|BlackRock Financial Management
|$2,342,285.20
|$9,417.10
|Vanguard
|$2,070,139.41
|$4,310.02
|State Street
|$993,708.58
|$900.17
|Invesco
|$380,252.65
|$576.36
|Charles Schwab
|$286,995.04
|$407.87
|First Trust
|$139,091.05
|-$51.49
|JPMorgan Chase
|$114,563.44
|$902.35
|Dimensional
|$89,920.84
|$968.84
|World Gold Council
|$65,494.21
|-$233.53
|ProShares
|$64,058.39
|-$1,218.76
|VanEck
|$58,179.71
|$113.87
|WisdomTree
|$56,190.16
|$692.98
|Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.
|$40,643.92
|$204.46
|Fidelity
|$34,553.87
|$76.43
|Rafferty Asset Management
|$29,209.67
|-$668.06
|Goldman Sachs
|$29,184.75
|-$142.09
|American Century Investments
|$25,167.22
|$99.52
|Pacer Advisors
|$24,196.10
|-$3.00
|Allianz Investment Management LLC
|$21,473.93
|$349.38
|Northern Trust
|$20,608.78
|-$34.46
|DWS
|$17,676.11
|$75.58
|Innovator
|$13,849.43
|$40.35
|ARK
|$13,815.06
|-$108.63
|Franklin Templeton
|$12,060.46
|$282.44
|SS&C
|$10,578.12
|$20.81
|Capital Group
|$9,719.16
|$198.15
|TIAA
|$8,000.72
|-$22.69
|WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
|$7,856.24
|-$7.29
|CICC
|$7,718.17
|-$118.63
|Victory Capital
|$7,656.04
|-$34.69
|Abrdn Plc
|$7,352.42
|$6.18
|Janus Henderson
|$7,134.26
|$68.81
|Manulife
|$5,468.12
|$20.69
|Prudential
|$5,108.48
|$8.58
|BMO Financial Group
|$4,897.15
|$4.38
|Exchange Traded Concepts
|$4,577.52
|-$50.25
|Amplify Investments
|$4,355.56
|$1.17
|New York Life
|$4,112.45
|$16.27
|The Hartford
|$4,044.72
|-$6.34
|Alpha Architect
|$3,915.84
|$73.89
|ETFMG
|$3,664.60
|-$19.42
|Marygold
|$3,642.74
|-$21.82
|Tidal
|$3,505.06
|$63.27
|BNY Mellon
|$3,250.65
|-$3.23
|Principal
|$2,517.29
|$7.58
|Deutsche Bank
|$2,368.24
|$8.34
|US Global Investors
|$1,895.38
|$7.15
|Cambria
|$1,856.91
|-$18.23
|Aptus Capital Advisors
|$1,711.61
|-$10.25
|Renaissance Health Service Corp.
|$1,655.12
|$88.87
|Simplify
|$1,619.83
|$165.40
|Main Management
|$1,575.14
|$17.50
|Power Corporation of Canada
|$1,567.16
|-$7.76
|Bondbloxx Investment Management LLC
|$1,510.61
|-$153.96
|Ameriprise Financial
|$1,473.85
|-$8.66
|Vident
|$1,379.34
|$0.00
|GraniteShares
|$1,361.48
|-$7.56
|Virtus Investment Partners
|$1,361.07
|$4.12
|Sprott
|$1,325.58
|$13.04
|Barclays Capital
|$1,261.72
|$10.48
|Inspire Investing LLC
|$1,236.59
|$13.03
|UBS
|$1,203.37
|-$52.50
|The Motley Fool
|$1,187.14
|$4.69
|Horizon Kinetics
|$1,127.49
|-$12.05
|Rational Capital LLC
|$1,107.17
|-$4.53
|Distillate Capital
|$1,078.99
|-$1.03
|AdvisorShares
|$1,035.15
|-$17.09
|T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|$1,024.32
|-$8.87
|Davis Advisers
|$932.22
|-$1.84
|Defiance ETFs
|$871.39
|-$4.04
|AXS Investments
|$858.59
|$12.18
|Harbor
|$857.69
|$12.85
|Focus Financial Partners
|$832.52
|$0.00
|Equitable
|$754.89
|$26.21
|Timothy Plan
|$736.90
|$2.17
|iM Global Partner US LLC
|$719.29
|-$22.07
|Redwood
|$689.19
|$0.80
|Roundhill Investments
|$648.03
|-$0.01
|Engine No. 1
|$587.78
|$2.98
|Howard Capital Management
|$568.66
|$5.97
|Credit Suisse Group AG
|$549.55
|$1.46
|Tortoise
|$548.34
|-$1.23
|Day Hagan Asset Management
|$540.15
|$29.96
|Advisors Asset Management
|$533.94
|$0.24
|Nationwide
|$493.55
|$0.00
|ClearShares LLC
|$490.46
|-$10.03
|Anfield Group
|$460.75
|-$3.52
|Doubleline ETF Adviser LP
|$458.11
|$2.75
|Aptus Holdings LLC
|$441.37
|$26.56
|Core Alternative Capital
|$425.49
|-$8.68
|Liquid Strategies
|$388.62
|$0.57
|FCF Advisors
|$376.68
|-$2.37
|Teucrium
|$374.67
|-$39.42
|AGF
|$362.22
|-$13.63
|Envestnet
|$348.77
|$0.00
|Morgan Stanley
|$331.92
|$21.14
|Neuberger Berman
|$305.10
|$0.56
|Wahed
|$291.55
|$1.02
|Adaptive Investments
|$288.49
|$0.00
|Retireful LLC
|$278.20
|-$0.49
|Oneascent Holdings LLC
|$270.07
|$0.00
|Cary Street Partners Financial LLC /VA/
|$238.43
|$4.27
|Matthews International Capital Management
|$228.05
|$10.52
|Western & Southern Mutual Holding Co.
|$219.11
|$0.00
|WBI
|$203.72
|-$2.11
|AmeriLife
|$200.99
|$0.00
|Truemark Group
|$194.96
|-$7.83
|Impact Shares
|$193.23
|$1.47
|Syntax
|$189.27
|$1.60
|Little Harbor Advisors
|$178.00
|-$5.35
|Volatility Shares LLC
|$169.15
|$6.42
|Stf Management LP
|$169.03
|$2.69
|Neos Investments LLC
|$165.21
|$37.12
|CI Financial
|$162.89
|-$0.02
|CornerCap Investment Counsel, Inc.
|$155.63
|$0.00
|Truist
|$155.34
|$0.00
|Renaissance Capital
|$155.01
|-$3.14
|Kingsview Partners LLC
|$151.51
|$0.01
|Summit Global Investments, LLC
|$145.84
|$0.26
|ORIX
|$144.23
|$0.00
|Thrivent Financial for Lutherans
|$131.88
|$0.00
|Rayliant
|$130.26
|$0.30
|SRN Advisors
|$130.22
|$0.00
|Intangible Capital
|$128.21
|-$0.01
|Humankind USA LLC
|$128.06
|$0.00
|Swan Global Investments
|$125.96
|$0.00
|Mcivy Co. LLC
|$113.94
|$0.00
|Paralel Technologies LLC
|$113.06
|$1.41
|Neil Azous Revocable Trust
|$112.36
|-$1.28
|Federated Hermes, Inc.
|$108.41
|-$0.79
|IronHorse Holdings
|$107.34
|$0.00
|Soundwatch Capital LLC
|$105.21
|$0.00
|Baird Financial Group
|$102.86
|-$0.00
|Thor Trading Advisors LLC
|$101.09
|$0.00
|Arrow Funds
|$98.84
|$0.00
|Absolute Investment Advisers LLC
|$93.86
|$0.00
|Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC
|$91.38
|$1.00
|Toews Corp.
|$85.03
|-$1.48
|Natixis Global Asset Management
|$84.43
|$0.00
|First Manhattan Co.
|$76.75
|$0.00
|Inverdale Capital Management LLC
|$76.61
|$0.00
|SEI Investments
|$72.64
|-$0.00
|Pettee Investors
|$72.33
|$0.30
|Panagram Structured Asset Management, LLC
|$70.59
|$0.00
|Exponential ETFs
|$70.26
|$0.00
|Beyond Investing
|$69.36
|$0.00
|AB Holding
|$66.90
|$0.00
|Water Island Capital
|$66.19
|$3.76
|Alexis Investment Partners LLC
|$65.37
|$0.48
|The Leuthold Group LLC
|$64.91
|$0.00
|Capital Impact Advisors
|$64.55
|$0.00
|Cohanzick Management
|$64.33
|$0.00
|Clockwise Capital LLC
|$61.05
|$0.00
|Formidable Asset Management
|$57.83
|$0.00
|Q3 Asset Management Corp.
|$57.29
|$0.00
|Logan Capital Management Inc.
|$50.29
|$0.00
|GeaSphere LLC
|$50.19
|$0.00
|ProcureAM
|$49.95
|-$1.45
|Guinness Atkinson Asset Management
|$49.32
|$0.00
|Client First Investment Management LLC
|$48.95
|$0.00
|2nd Vote Value Investments, Inc
|$46.97
|$0.00
|Cambiar Holdings
|$46.65
|$0.00
|Goose Hollow Capital Management LLC
|$45.37
|-$3.83
|Ridgeline Research LLC
|$45.35
|$1.60
|Hennessy Advisors
|$44.27
|$0.00
|Alger
|$40.02
|$0.00
|Zacks
|$39.99
|$1.21
|Valkyrie Funds LLC
|$37.47
|$0.81
|Acquirers Funds
|$37.41
|$0.00
|First Pacific Advisors LP
|$36.04
|$0.00
|Applied Finance Group
|$32.21
|$0.65
|Sheaff Brock Capital Management LLC
|$29.83
|$0.00
|GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|$29.78
|$0.00
|Hull Investments LLC
|$26.74
|-$0.00
|DoubleLine Capital LP
|$26.07
|$0.00
|ASYMmetric ETFs
|$25.47
|-$0.51
|Highland Capital Management
|$24.76
|$0.01
|AlphaMark Advisors
|$24.34
|$0.00
|PMV Capital Advisers LLC
|$24.29
|-$0.00
|Convergence Investment Partners, LLC
|$24.26
|-$1.66
|Cultivar Capital, Inc.
|$24.22
|$0.00
|Reflection Asset Management, LLC
|$23.56
|$0.00
|Faith Investor Services, LLC
|$23.33
|$0.00
|Alphatrai Funds, Inc.
|$20.18
|$0.00
|Knights of Columbus
|$19.45
|$0.00
|Point Bridge Capital
|$18.99
|$0.00
|Mairs & Power, Inc.
|$17.93
|$0.00
|Build Asset Management LLC
|$17.62
|$0.00
|Beacon Capital Management
|$17.57
|$3.52
|Tema Global Ltd.
|$16.07
|$0.76
|Advocate Capital Management LLC
|$15.02
|-$2.86
|Subversive Capital Advisor LLC
|$13.43
|$0.00
|WealthTrust Asset Management LLC
|$12.55
|$0.00
|Lifegoal Investments LLC
|$12.30
|-$0.22
|Democracy Investment Management LLC
|$11.74
|-$0.00
|Tuttle Tactical Management, LLC
|$11.54
|-$0.48
|Changebridge Capital LLC
|$11.39
|$0.00
|The BAD Investment Company
|$9.39
|$0.00
|Future Fund Advisors
|$8.96
|$0.00
|Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC
|$7.83
|$0.00
|Rcube SAS
|$7.82
|$0.00
|Spear Advisors LLC
|$6.58
|$1.33
|Power Financial Corp.
|$6.25
|$0.00
|Lyrical Partners
|$5.92
|$0.00
|VegTech LLC
|$5.25
|$0.00
|Cboe
|$4.87
|$0.00
|Digital Currency Group, Inc.
|$4.68
|$0.00
|Kelly Intelligence LLC
|$3.91
|$0.00
|V-Square Quantitative Management LLC
|$3.80
|$0.00
|Dynamic Shares LLC
|$3.55
|$0.00
|Jacob Asset Management
|$2.98
|$0.00
|Element ETFs LLC
|$2.62
|$0.00
|Emerge Capital Management, Inc.
|$2.56
|-$0.49
|Hypatia Capital Advisors LLC
|$2.31
|$0.00
|Penserra Capital Management LLC
|$2.22
|$0.00
|Emles Advisors LLC
|$2.01
|$0.00
|X-Square Capital
|$1.99
|$0.00
|Convexityshares, LLC
|$1.34
|$0.31
|Bitwise Asset Management, Inc.
|$1.33
|$0.00
|Grizzle Investment Management LLC
|$1.19
|$0.00
|Kingsbarn Capital Management LLC
|$1.15
|$0.00
|Merk
|$1.11
|$0.00
|Inherent Wealth Fund LLC
|$0.91
|$0.00
|Parabla, LLC
|$0.73
|$0.00
|Tradelegs LLC
|$0.53
|$0.00
|Calamos Family Partners
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Driveadvisory LLC
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Sprott Asset Management
|$0.00
|$0.00
For more news, information, and analysis of the ETF Issuer League and more, visit the Modern Alpha Channel.
