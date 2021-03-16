Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Surges 5.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Issuer Direct Corporation ISDR shares rallied 5.7% in the last trading session to close at $24.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 5.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The company has been delivering better-than-expected results over the past four quarters, with the last quarter’s earnings and sales surpassing estimates by 77.78% and 8.06%, respectively. Impressive last reported quarter’s results and expectations for 2021 seem to be holding the share price momentum since the last earnings release. Notably, the company anticipates customer count as well as revenues from new products and private company customers to increase in 2021.

Price and Consensus

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +80%. Revenues are expected to be $4.32 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Issuer Direct Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ISDR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.