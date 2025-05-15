$ISSC stock is up 34% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ISSC stock has now risen 34% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $11,183,913 of trading volume.

$ISSC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ISSC:

$ISSC insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 313,124 shares for an estimated $3,494,807.

$ISSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $ISSC stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

