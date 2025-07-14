$ISSC stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ISSC stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $22,416,275 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ISSC (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ISSC stock page):
$ISSC Insider Trading Activity
$ISSC insiders have traded $ISSC stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ISSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHRISTOPHER HARBORNE has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 1,026,358 shares for an estimated $12,596,872.
$ISSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $ISSC stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MAN GROUP PLC added 153,341 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $964,514
- WEALTHTRUST AXIOM LLC removed 125,780 shares (-16.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $791,156
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 119,622 shares (+201.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $752,422
- UBS GROUP AG removed 117,169 shares (-45.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $736,993
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 97,600 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $613,904
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 85,000 shares (+68.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $534,650
- OMERS ADMINISTRATION CORP added 83,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $523,328
