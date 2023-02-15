ISSC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Innovative Solutions and Support Inc (Symbol: ISSC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.09, changing hands as low as $7.39 per share. Innovative Solutions and Support Inc shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISSC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISSC's low point in its 52 week range is $5.77 per share, with $9.8999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.50.

