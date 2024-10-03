ISSC Acquires License For Military Display Generators And Flight Control Computers From Honeywell

(RTTNews) - Innovative Solutions & Support Inc. (ISSC) announced its acquisition of a license for various generations of military Display Generators and Flight Control Computers from Honeywell. The deal grants ISSC an exclusive license to manufacture, upgrade, and repair this product line.

The agreement also grants Innovative Solutions & Support exclusive intellectual property rights and includes the transfer of existing inventory necessary for continued manufacturing and support of the products. This acquisition significantly expands IS&S's capabilities and enhances its presence within the military aviation sector.

Following a transition period, Innovative Solutions & Support will be responsible for the activities formerly performed by Honeywell.

