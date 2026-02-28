ISS A (XTRA:QJQ) Price Target Increased by 29.97% to 35.60

The average one-year price target for ISS A (XTRA:QJQ) has been revised to 35,60 € / share. This is an increase of 29.97% from the prior estimate of 27,39 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 29,23 € to a high of 40,99 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.98% from the latest reported closing price of 32,08 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in ISS A. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 39.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QJQ is 0.31%, an increase of 17.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.62% to 12,961K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,196K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QJQ by 10.70% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 1,344K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,674K shares , representing a decrease of 24.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QJQ by 13.85% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 964K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 911K shares , representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QJQ by 14.53% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 740K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 613K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 529K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QJQ by 24.52% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.