ISS urges UniCredit investors to reject Orcel's pay package

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Influential proxy adviser ISS recommended shareholders in UniCredit CRDI.MI reject the Italian bank's remuneration policy at a meeting next month due to the "problematic" pay package of incoming CEO Andrea Orcel.

"The compensation of the new chief executive officer raises significant concern," ISS said in a report for investors, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

