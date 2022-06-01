ISS sticks by recommendation for Hasbro investors to withhold votes from Philip

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders Services on Wednesday said Hasbro investors should withhold votes from one of the company's director candidates, affirming its original recommendation in a board room battle with hedge fund Alta Fox.

ISS published an update on Wednesday after Alta Fox, which owns 2.5% of Hasbro and is pushing the toymaker to sell a profitable division, said it would try to replace one director, not three of the current 13 members. Alta Fox also has criticized how the company allocates its capital.

ISS stuck by its original recommendation to withhold votes from Ted Philip, who has served on Hasbro's board for 20 years.

ISS said it sees a "limited case for change" at Hasbro, the maker of Monopoly and My Little Pony, but said the more pressing concern is the board's large size.

"The most productive course of action at this time would be a reduction in the size of the board as it works with new CEO (Chris) Cocks to update the company's strategy," ISS wrote in its note.

ISS and Glass Lewis, a smaller proxy advisory firm, issued their reports on Friday. Investors will vote on who sits on the board at next Wednesday's annual meeting.

