ISS sticks by recommendation for Hasbro investors to withhold votes from Philip

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholders Services on Wednesday said Hasbro investors should withhold votes from one of the company's director candidates, affirming its original recommendation in a board room battle with hedge fund Alta Fox.

ISS published an update on Wednesday after Alta Fox, which is pushing the toymaker to sell a profitable division and has criticized the company for how it allocates its capital, said it would try to win one board seat, not three. ISS stuck by its original recommendation to withhold votes from Ted Philip, a long-tenured Hasbro board member.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)

