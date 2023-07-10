News & Insights

Markets
HON

IS&S Signs For Exclusive Licensing, Acquisition Of Assets From Honeywell

July 10, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc. (ISSC) on Monday announced certain exclusive license agreements and the acquisition of key assets from Honeywell International, Inc. (HON). Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

As per the terms of the agreement, IS&S will gain exclusive Intellectual Property rights to manufacture, upgrade, and repair select Honeywell Inertial, Communication, and Navigation products. The acquired assets include existing inventory and essential equipment such as tests, tooling, and machinery necessary for the production, repair, and enhancement of these products.

The purchase of the assets was funded through secured bank facilities and the company's existing cash reserves.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HON
ISSC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.