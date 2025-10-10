ISS Signs DKK 100 Mln Annual Facility Services Contract In Türkiye

(RTTNews) - ISS A/S (ISS.CO), a workplace experience and facility services company, on Friday announced that it has entered into a new partnership with a financial services customer in Türkiye.

The agreement carries an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million, reflecting the company's continued growth in the region.

Under the terms of the contract, the company will provide a comprehensive range of integrated facility services, including cleaning, technical maintenance, and various support services aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and workplace experience.

The contract will commence on November 1, with an initial one-year duration and includes an option for annual extensions for up to three additional years.

On Thursday, ISS is 0.99% higher at DKK 203.20 on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.