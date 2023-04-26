ISS signals support for Rome's picks for top Enel jobs

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Investor advisory group ISS has recommended Enel shareholders back the Italian government's candidate for chair at the state-controlled utility and signalled its support for the man Rome wants as chief executive.

The Italian Treasury has proposed a management shake-up at Enel, putting forward a slate of six new candidates and ousting current CEO Francesco Starace, who has been at the helm since 2014.

"The Ministry of Economy slate has notable candidates for the chairman and CEO positions," Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said in a report seen by Reuters.

The Treasury has indicated Flavio Cattaneo, currently the executive vice president of high-speed train operator Italo and a former CEO at power grid operator Terna TRN.MI, should succeed Starace.

The government has also proposed that Paolo Scaroni, a former CEO at Enel and energy firm Eni ENI.MI, become the company's new chair as part of the shake-up.

ISS urged investors to vote for Scaroni. It also backed the board nominees put forward by asset manager association Assogestioni, which represents institutional investors. Those nominees did not include proposals for CEO and chair.

ISS expressed concern about the "lack of relevant skills and experience of the other four candidates" put forward by the Treasury.

Hedge fund Covalis, an investor in Enel, presented an alternative list of nominees with former top banker Marco Mazzucchelli proposed as chair.

Enel will hold a general meeting on May 10 to pick a new board.

The Treasury held talks with proxy advisers last week about its strategy for Enel, people familiar with the matter said, after criticism over board nominations at Italy's biggest utility.

