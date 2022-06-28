Commodities
JBLU

ISS says new JetBlue offer more favorable for Spirit Airlines

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said JetBlue Airways Corp's latest offer to buy Spirit Airlines Inc is "more favorable" for the ultra-low-cost airline's shareholders, but maintained its support for the Frontier deal.

June 28 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) said JetBlue Airways Corp's JBLU.O latest offer to buy Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N is "more favorable" for the ultra-low-cost airline's shareholders, but maintained its support for the Frontier deal.

The influential proxy advisory firm in a report dated Monday said, with the shareholder meet to approve the deal set as early as Thursday, it was hesitant to change its earlier stand recommending them to vote for Frontier's offer.

Frontier's cash-and-stock offer was valued at $22.03 per share as of Monday's close, while JetBlue's offer, including a "ticking fee", was valued at $34.15 per share, a premium of 51% premium to Spirit's last close.

"The addition of the ticking fee in the JetBlue offer – a provision without a counterpart in the Frontier offer – provides a further level of regulatory risk mitigation," ISS said.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBLU SAVE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular