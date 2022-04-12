US Markets
ISS recommends votes "against" executive pay at Wells Fargo &amp; Co

Contributor
Ross Kerber Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services on Tuesday recommended investors cast proxy votes "against" the pay of top executives of Wells Fargo & Co, citing concerns about the discretion used to award the pay and a lack of disclosures.

In a report provided by a representative, ISS also backed a call for a report on racial equity but supported all company director nominees and recommended votes "against" a shareholder proposal that would sharply curtail lending for fossil fuel projects.

