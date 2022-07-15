ISS recommends Spirit shareholders vote against Frontier offer

July 15 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended shareholders of Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N vote against the proposed deal with Frontier Group Holdings inc ULCC.O.

