Commodities
SAVE

ISS recommends Spirit shareholders vote against Frontier offer

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended shareholders of Spirit Airlines Inc vote against the proposed deal with Frontier Group Holdings inc.

July 15 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended shareholders of Spirit Airlines Inc SAVE.N vote against the proposed deal with Frontier Group Holdings inc ULCC.O.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SAVE

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

The Market Has Shifted out of the Value

Jul 14, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular