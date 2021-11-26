ISS recommends shareholders support Shell move to UK

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) recommended shareholders support Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L plan to move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Shell said this month it would scrap its dual Anglo-Dutch share structure and move its head office to London from The Hague due to the Dutch tax system and after a court ruling over its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Company has provided compelling rationale which explains the benefits of the simplification of its share structure," ISS said in a note.

The move will be brought to vote at a special general meeting on Dec. 10.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)

