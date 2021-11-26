ISS recommends shareholders support Shell move to UK

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) recommended shareholders support Royal Dutch Shell's plan to move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain, according to a document seen by Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Service (ISS) recommended shareholders support Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L plan to move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Shell said this month it would scrap its dual Anglo-Dutch share structure and move its head office to London from The Hague due to the Dutch tax system and after a court ruling over its strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Company has provided compelling rationale which explains the benefits of the simplification of its share structure," ISS said in a note.

The move will be brought to vote at a special general meeting on Dec. 10.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More