ISS recommends Mediobanca shareholders vote outgoing board's candidates-sources

MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Leading proxy adviser ISS recommended shareholders in Mediobanca vote for a slate of directors put forward by the Italian bank's outgoing board, in a vote of confidence for its management, two sources close to the situation said on Tuesday.

Shareholders in Mediobanca meet on Oct. 28 to appoint a new board. The choice between three rival slates of board candidates comes at a time when changes in the Milanese bank's shareholders have stoked uncertainty over its future strategy.

Mediobanca's outgoing board has filed its own slate of nominees, confirming current Chief Executive Alberto Nagel as director for the next three years.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)

