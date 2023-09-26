ISS Recommends IMAX China Shareholders Vote For Privatization Transaction With IMAX

(RTTNews) - IMAX Corp. (IMAX) announced that an independent proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. or "ISS" has recommended that shareholders of IMAX China , a Hong Kong-listed subsidiary established by IMAX Corp. to oversee its business in Greater China, vote "FOR" the company's privatization transaction with IMAX.

In July 12, 2023, IMAX and IMAX China filed a proposal to acquire the outstanding 96.3 million shares in IMAX China for approximately HK$10 per share in cash or US$124 million. The offer represents an approximate 49% premium to the 30-trading day average closing price. Upon approval of the offer and the scheme of arrangement, IMAX Corporation will own 100% of IMAX China.

IMAX China has scheduled an Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting to approve the proposed transaction with IMAX for October 10, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.