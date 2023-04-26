News & Insights

ISS recommends Enel shareholders to vote Assogestioni board candidates

April 26, 2023 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by Francesca Landini for Reuters ->

MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Provy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended shareholders at Enel ENEI.MI back the candidates put forward by asset manager association Assogestioni for the board renewal at the energy group, a document showed on Wednesday.

In a report issued by ISS ahead of a May 10 general meeting to name a new board at Enel, the proxy adviser also said that Italy's Treasury had put forward "notable candidates" for the CEO and Chairman positions.

ISS said shareholders at the Italian state-controlled group should vote for Treasury's candidate Paolo Scaroni for the chairman role.

