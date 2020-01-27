US Markets

ISS recommends against Instructure's proposed sale to Thoma Bravo -note

Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (ISS) recommends that Instructure shareholders vote against the company's planned sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo, ISS said in a note on Monday .

