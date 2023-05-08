ISS, Glass Lewis make recommendations on GNL, Necessity Retail votes

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firms ISS and Glass Lewis urged shareholders in Global Net Lease Inc GNL.N and Necessity Retail REIT Inc RTL.O to withhold support from several incumbent directors amid a battle with hedge fund Blackwells Capital.

"Given the multiple governance deficiencies of the company, shareholders are recommended to withhold support from both (James) Nelson and (Edward) Weil (at Global Net Lease)," ISS wrote. It also recommended withholding support from Weil and Lisa Kabnick at Necessity Retail REIT.

Representatives for the companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment and Blackwells declined to comment.

ISS noted that Weil sits on the boards of more than three publicly-traded companies while serving as CEO of at least one publicly-traded firm. Large shareholders are often critical of people sitting on too many boards.

"Our concerns regarding the level of outside commitments of key directors (Weil and Nelson) add to our broader governance

concerns at the Company and on the board," Glass Lewis wrote.

The annual meetings are scheduled for May 18.

The proxy advisors noted that shareholders are prohibited from amending the bylaws and that the board has stuck by rules where directors do not have to stand for election every year, putting the companies out of step with most of corporate America. They also raised concern about the company's defense tactics and renewal of a poison pill.

Blackwells and the companies are battling in Maryland and New York courts over the hedge fund's effort to nominate its own candidates to the board.

Blackwells wants to improve corporate governance at the two REITs, end the relationships with outside manager AR Global, and spur a review of strategic alternatives, Reuters reported in October.

