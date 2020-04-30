ISS gives "cautionary" backing for JPMorgan lead director Raymond

BOSTON, April 30 (Reuters) - Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended on Thursday that investors vote in favor of all board nominees at JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N but called its support for lead independent director Lee Raymond "cautionary."

The leading proxy adviser also backed a shareholder proposal seeking climate change reporting.

The recommendations issued by ISS late on Thursday marked just a partial win for the New York bank ahead of its annual meeting set for May 19. Activists are campaigning against Raymond, a former Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N CEO, citing concerns including JPMorgan's lending to fossil fuel companies.

