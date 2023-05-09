ISS backs all 4 ValueAct director candidates in Seven & I boardroom fight

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Tuesday backed ValueAct Capital's boardroom challenge at Japanese convenience store operator Seven & i Holdings 3382.T by recommending shareholders elect all four of the U.S. investment firm's director candidates.

ValueAct, which owns 4.4% of Seven & i, has long criticized the company's conglomerate structure and recently ratcheted up the pressure by publicly calling for its president and CEO, Ryuichi Isaka, to be among those replaced on the board.

ISS said ValueAct is calling for a deliberate succession process for the CEO.

"Based on the long-term track record of poor performance in several units and poor capital allocation, change in the board is warranted," ISS wrote in its report, which was seen by Reuters.

Representatives for the company and ValueAct did not have immediate comments.

ValueAct has experience on boards at Japanese companies, having won seats at Olympus and JSR Corp.

