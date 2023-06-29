News & Insights

ISS appoints new CEO effective Sept 1

June 29, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

Adds detail on new CEO

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - ISS ISS.CO has appointed its current finance director Kasper Fangel as chief executive, the Danish services provider said in a statement on Thursday.

Fangel, who has 15 years of experience with ISS, will take up his new position from Sept 1.

He will be taking over from Jacob Aarup-Andersen who resigned as CEO in mid-March to head Danish brewer Carlsberg > from Sept 1.

Aarup-Andersen will commence an onboarding with Fangel over the next two months to ensure a smooth transition, ISS said.

The company has initiated a search for a new CFO, which will include both internal and external candidates, it said.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen; editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Jason Neely)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.