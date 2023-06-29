ISS appoints new CEO effective Sept 1

Adds detail on new CEO

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - ISS ISS.CO has appointed its current finance director Kasper Fangel as chief executive, the Danish services provider said in a statement on Thursday.

Fangel, who has 15 years of experience with ISS, will take up his new position from Sept 1.

He will be taking over from Jacob Aarup-Andersen who resigned as CEO in mid-March to head Danish brewer Carlsberg > from Sept 1.

Aarup-Andersen will commence an onboarding with Fangel over the next two months to ensure a smooth transition, ISS said.

The company has initiated a search for a new CFO, which will include both internal and external candidates, it said.

