ISS appoints new CEO, effective as of Sept 1

June 29, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - ISS ISS.CO has appointed finance director Kasper Fangel as new chief executive, the Danish services provider said in a statement on Thursday.

Fangel will take up his new position as of Sept 1.

He will be taking over from Jacob Aarup-Andersen who resigned as CEO for ISS in mid-March, to head Danish brewer Carlsberg.

