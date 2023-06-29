ISS appoints new CEO, effective as of Sept 1

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - ISS ISS.CO has appointed finance director Kasper Fangel as new chief executive, the Danish services provider said in a statement on Thursday.

Fangel will take up his new position as of Sept 1.

He will be taking over from Jacob Aarup-Andersen who resigned as CEO for ISS in mid-March, to head Danish brewer Carlsberg.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

