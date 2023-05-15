News & Insights

ISS advises TotalEnergies investors to support climate activist resolution

Credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER

May 15, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Ron Bousso, Shadia Nasralla, America Hernandez for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory ISS has recommended that TotalEnergies TTEF.PA investors support a climate activist shareholder resolution calling for faster emissions cuts at the May 26 annual general meeting, according to a document seen by Reuters.

