ISS advises TotalEnergies investors to support climate activist resolution

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Proxy advisory ISS has recommended that TotalEnergies TTEF.PA investors support a climate activist shareholder resolution calling for faster emissions cuts at the May 26 annual general meeting, according to a document seen by Reuters.

