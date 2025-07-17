ISRG's Vessel Sealer Curved for da Vinci Systems Gets FDA Approval

Intuitive Surgical ISRG recently received FDA clearance for its Vessel Sealer Curved, a multifunctional instrument designed for use with compatible da Vinci surgical systems. The Vessel Sealer Curved enables surgeons to grasp, dissect, coagulate, and transect tissue using a single, wristed tool, improving procedural efficiency in minimally invasive surgeries.

The new instrument integrates Intuitive Surgical’s advanced bipolar energy technology with refined mechanical design to enhance performance and precision in robotic-assisted surgeries. This clearance expands Intuitive Surgical’s portfolio of surgical tools and reinforces its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help improve outcomes and streamline operating room workflows.

Likely Trend of ISRG Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, the company's shares traded flat until yesterday’s closing. Shares have lost 1.8% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 11.5% decline. The S&P 500 has gained 5.6% in the same time frame.

The FDA clearance of the Vessel Sealer Curved enhances Intuitive Surgical’s value proposition by adding a versatile, high-precision instrument to its da Vinci ecosystem. Its ability to perform multiple functions in tight anatomical spaces can increase procedural efficiency and broaden the appeal of robotic-assisted surgery across specialties. Over time, this can drive higher procedure volumes, strengthen recurring revenue from instrument sales, and deepen hospital and surgeon reliance on the da Vinci platform, supporting long-term business growth.

ISRG currently has a market capitalization of $183.59 billion. It has an earnings yield of 1.45%, higher than the industry’s negative 2.88%. In the last reported quarter, ISRG delivered an earnings surprise of 5.85%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on ISRG’s Vessel Sealer Curved

Vessel Sealer Curved is a fully wristed, advanced bipolar electrosurgical instrument developed by Intuitive Surgical for use with compatible da Vinci systems. It is designed to seal, cut, grasp, and dissect tissue, offering multifunctionality in a single tool. It is the first advanced energy instrument from Intuitive Surgical to receive FDA clearance for the transection of lymphatic vessels, as well as its use in bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of blood vessels up to 7mm in diameter, tissue bundles, and lymphatic structures. The device is not indicated for tubal sterilization or tubal coagulation procedures.

Engineered for precision in confined anatomical spaces, the instrument features a slim, curved jaw that follows natural anatomical contours, improving visibility and control near critical structures. Its mechanical blade, positioned closer to the tip, enhances the device’s versatility as a dissector. The new design builds on the trusted performance of Vessel Sealer Extend, offering improved access and surgical control.

More on ISRG’s da Vinci Surgical Systems

Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci platform has become a cornerstone of robotic-assisted surgery, with nearly 17 million procedures performed globally since its inception. The company has trained approximately 90,000 surgeons to operate its systems, reflecting widespread adoption and trust in its technology.

With each innovation, including the addition of advanced instruments like the Vessel Sealer Curved, Intuitive Surgical continues to strengthen the capabilities of the da Vinci ecosystem, supporting its long-term mission to improve patient outcomes, enhance the surgical experience, and lower the total cost of care.

Favorable Industry Prospects for ISRG

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global surgical robots market size was estimated at $4.31 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $7.42 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.42% from 2025 to 2030.

Industry growth is driven by technological innovation, increasing investments from global and regional players, as well as a rise in chronic conditions and joint replacement procedures.

ISRG’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Currently, ISRG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, Cencora, Inc. COR and Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR.

Hims & Hers, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 36.5%. HIMS' earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed once and met in the other, the average surprise being 19.6%.

Hims & Hers’ shares have surged 99.2% compared with the industry’s 37.1% growth in the past year.

Cencora, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 12.8%. COR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6%.

Cencora’s shares have rallied 23.9% against the industry’s 16.9% decline in the past year.

Integer Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 18.4%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have gained 4.9% against the industry’s 13% decline in the past year.

