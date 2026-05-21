ISRG's SP Platform: Early-Stage Growth or Next TAM Expansion Driver?

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG single-port (SP) platform emerges as one of its most intriguing long-term growth opportunities, though the key question remains whether it can unlock incremental total addressable market (TAM) or simply serve as a substitution within existing robotic procedures.

In the first quarter of 2026, SP procedures surge 68% year over year, significantly outpacing overall da Vinci procedure growth and underscoring accelerating surgeon adoption. Management highlights increasing utilization across urology and head-and-neck procedures, while broadening clinical evidence continues to support expansion into new disease states.

A major catalyst is the steady expansion of new indications. Intuitive Surgical recently secured additional clearances, including nipple-sparing mastectomy, broadening the clinical applicability of SP beyond its historical concentration in narrow specialties.

Management suggested these new procedures may offer differentiated value due to smaller incisions, improved cosmetic outcomes and reduced invasiveness, potentially increasing surgeon willingness to adopt robotic-assisted approaches in procedures not previously viewed as ideal for robotics.

The company is also investing aggressively in ecosystem development. The launch of the SP stapler adds an important procedural capability, helping expand the complexity of surgeries that can be performed on the platform. Combined with instrumentation enhancements and surgeon training investments, Intuitive is building a more complete SP ecosystem designed to improve workflow and procedural breadth.

The strategic debate centers on whether SP is primarily substitutive or additive. In some cases, SP may cannibalize multi-port da Vinci procedures, particularly within urology. However, management increasingly frames SP as a tool that represents an incremental market expansion driver by enabling minimally invasive approaches in procedures historically performed through open surgery or conventional laparoscopy.

At its current scale, SP remains in the early stages. Yet its rapid growth, expanding indications and growing ecosystem suggest it could evolve from a niche platform into ISRG’s next meaningful TAM expansion engine over the coming decade.

Peer Update

Abbott ABT is expanding its TAM through a combination of new product innovation, indication expansion and entry into adjacent high-growth categories. In the first quarter of 2026, Abbott emphasized growth drivers across electrophysiology, structural heart and diabetes care, with new pulsed field ablation (PFA) catheters and AVEIR leadless pacing expected to broaden patient eligibility in cardiac care.

Abbott’s acquisition of Exact Sciences expands its reach into the fast-growing cancer diagnostics market, adding roughly $3 billion of incremental revenue opportunity in 2026 while positioning the company across screening, therapy selection and minimal residual disease testing. Abbott sees a long runway in CGM, estimating a 70-80 million patient opportunity globally, supported by expanding reimbursement and future indications.

Boston Scientific BSX is expanding its TAM by broadening indications, entering new treatment pathways and layering clinical evidence to unlock larger patient pools. In the first quarter of 2026, Boston Scientific highlighted how WATCHMAN could meaningfully expand its addressable market following positive CHAMPION trial data, which may support broader guideline adoption and larger eligible populations in atrial fibrillation.

In electrophysiology, Boston Scientific is widening its opportunity through its evolving FARAPULSE ecosystem, including mapping technologies and future catheter launches targeting more complex arrhythmias. The company is also expanding its TAM through adjacent innovations, including SEISMIQ IVL, AGENT DCB and interventional oncology technologies, while the planned acquisition of Penumbra would deepen its exposure to vascular and stroke intervention markets.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 17.9% in the past year compared with an 7.2% decline for the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 70.24. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies a 16.5% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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