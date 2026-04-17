ISRG's Rising Procedure TAM With Low Penetration Backs Sustained Growth

Intuitive Surgical’s ISRG expanding “line-of-sight” procedure opportunity underscores a compelling long-term growth runway. Management highlighted that identifiable procedures suitable for its platforms are expected to rise from nearly 7 million in 2024 to 9 million by 2026, marking a nearly 30% increase in just two years. This steady expansion reinforces the company’s view that robotic-assisted surgery remains in the early stages of adoption.

The growth in addressable procedures is being driven primarily by strengthening clinical validation and supportive economic outcomes, which continue to expand surgeon confidence and hospital adoption. Benign general surgery — particularly procedures such as hernia repair and cholecystectomy — has emerged as a key contributor, reflecting broader applicability beyond complex cases. These procedures are typically high-volume and increasingly migrating to minimally invasive approaches, amplifying the scalability of Intuitive Surgical’s platforms.

Demographic tailwinds, particularly aging populations, are structurally increasing surgical demand. Incremental procedure clearances, including newer indications on the single-port platform, further expand the eligible pool of robotic procedures, reinforcing a multi-specialty growth trajectory.

Despite having treated over 20 million patients historically, management emphasized that variability in surgical outcomes persists, highlighting a significant opportunity for robotic systems to standardize and improve care. This perspective supports the view that current penetration remains modest relative to the total surgical addressable market.

The rise to 9 million line-of-sight procedures is not merely a volume metric — it reflects broadening clinical relevance and deeper market penetration potential. For Intuitive Surgical, this expanding opportunity enhances visibility into sustained double-digit procedure growth and reinforces the view that robotic surgery adoption remains far from maturity.

Peer Updates

Medtronic MDT is still in the early stages of scaling its robotic surgery opportunity, with management positioning Hugo within a large, underpenetrated surgical market rather than defining a fixed total addressable market (TAM). MDT emphasized that Hugo targets broad surgical categories such as urology and general surgery, with expansion into additional indications expected over time, reinforcing a sizable and expanding addressable market.

Growth in robotic procedures is expected to be driven by Hugo’s flexibility, portability and integration with the Touch Surgery digital ecosystem, alongside hospital demand for solutions spanning open, laparoscopic and robotic workflows. As Medtronic expands indications and installed base, robotic utilization and procedure volumes are likely to scale meaningfully.

Abbott ABT does not directly compete in robotic surgery platforms but is increasingly exposed to procedure growth across minimally invasive and electrophysiology markets, which intersect with robotic and image-guided interventions. The company has highlighted strong growth in electrophysiology, supported by pulsed field ablation (PFA) catheter launches and expanding procedural volumes, pointing to a large and still underpenetrated interventional total addressable market (TAM).

Abbott’s growth drivers include continued device innovation, expanding clinical indications and broader global penetration, particularly in cardiovascular procedures. While not a robotics OEM, Abbott benefits indirectly from rising procedure volumes, suggesting that its TAM expansion is closely tied to the broader adoption of advanced, technology-enabled surgical and interventional workflows.

ISRG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ISRG have lost 19.1% so far this year compared with an 11.4% decline for the industry.



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From a valuation standpoint, Intuitive Surgical trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, above the industry average. But, it is still lower than its five-year median of 70.53. ISRG carries a Value Score of D.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings implies an 11.5% rise from the year-ago period’s level.



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The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.