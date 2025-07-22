ISRG vs. SYK: Which Robotic Surgery Stock Is the Stronger Buy Today?

As robotic-assisted surgery continues its rising adoption in modern medicine, two industry leaders — Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Stryker SYK — are shaping the future of robotic-assisted surgery. Intuitive, renowned for its da Vinci Surgical System, continues to dominate the soft tissue surgery space. In contrast, Stryker has established a firm foothold in orthopedic procedures through its Mako robotic platform.

Both companies are aggressively pursuing innovation and expanding their global reach, capturing investor attention in the rapidly evolving surgical tech market. However, their distinct clinical focuses, strategic directions and financial dynamics set them apart. In this faceoff, we explore which of these medtech powerhouses stands out as the more compelling long-term investment.

Market Position and Differentiation

Intuitive Surgical revolutionized robotic surgery with its da Vinci platform, offering the Xi system for multiport procedures and the SP system for single-port access. Both systems are equipped with 3D HD vision and EndoWrist instruments for enhanced precision. Stryker entered the robotic arena through its 2013 acquisition of Mako Surgical, leveraging the Mako system for knee and hip replacements and expanding its capabilities with Mako 4, which includes modules for hip revision, spine, and shoulder procedures.

Currently, Intuitive commands nearly 80% of the global surgical robotics market by volume, while Stryker leads in orthopedic robotics, surpassing 1.5 million Mako procedures and integrating real-time analytics with its implants. While ISRG’s strength lies in its wide clinical footprint, SYK has carved a specialized edge in orthopedics — underscoring their distinct positions within the surgical robotics landscape.

Revenue & Growth Trends

Intuitive’s first-quarter 2025 revenues rose 19% to $2.25 billion. da Vinci procedure grew 17% with 367 new system placements. Instruments and accessories revenues reached $1.37 billion (+18%), boosting recurring income. While Stryker’s MedSurg/Neurotechnology sales rose 13.4% to $3.51 billion in the first quarter of 2025, Orthopaedics climbed 9.7% to $2.36 billion, fueled by robust Mako knee/hip robotics demand.

The global robotic surgery market is projected to witness a 16.5% CAGR through 2029, per a report by Markets and Markets. This can be attributed to minimally invasive trends and aging populations. Intuitive’s 15% installed-base growth and recurring consumables model position it to lead share gains, while Stryker’s Mako orthopaedic platform and double-digit knee segment growth equips it to capture the booming joint-replacement robotics niche.

Estimate Comparison for ISRG & SYK

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ISRG’s 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 15.6% and 6.8%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2025 have trended southward over the past 30 days but moved north 1 cent for 2026.

ISRG Estimate Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stryker’s 2025 sales and EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 10% and 9.5%, respectively. However, EPS estimates for 2025 and 2026 have declined 2 cents each over the past 30 days.

SYK Estimate Movement



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Innovation Driving ISRG & SYK’s Growth

Intuitive Surgical is doubling down on next-generation innovations, led by the Ion endoluminal system for robotic bronchoscopy and peripheral lung biopsy. With a run rate exceeding 100,000 procedures, primarily in the United States, Ion was recently launched in Australia, marking the start of broader international rollout. Additionally, Intuitive Surgical received FDA 510(k) clearance for the da Vinci 5, its next-gen multiport system featuring enhanced computing power and significant design upgrades, with further da Vinci variants currently in development.

Meanwhile, Stryker continues to evolve its Mako SmartRobotics platform with advanced features such as AI-driven 3D CT-based surgical planning and AccuStop haptic technology for highly precise implant placement. In late 2024, the company debuted Mako Spine and Shoulder in select markets and unveiled its fourth-generation Q Guidance modules — covering hip, knee, spine, and shoulder — at AAOS 2025. These strategic advancements reinforce Intuitive’s leadership in minimally invasive thoracic and general surgery, while positioning Stryker to extend its dominance in orthopaedics into adjacent specialties through AI integration.

ISRG & SYK: Price Performance & Valuation

The year-to-date price performances of both Intuitive Surgical and Stryker have been encouraging, likely due to tariff concerns and rising competition from Chinese robotic device makers. Shares of ISRG and SYK have rallied 12% and 13.1%, respectively, year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ISRG or SYK: Which is a Better Pick?

Intuitive Surgical’s da Vinci dominance — nearly 80% market share, sustainable 19% revenue growth, recurring consumables and Ion lung biopsy system — underpins broad surgical robotics leadership. Stryker’s Mako orthopaedic platform, AI-driven planning, haptic feedback and integrated MedSurg offerings fuel double-digit segment growth and cross-selling across care pathways. With a 10-15% market CAGR through 2030, ISRG suits growth-oriented investors seeking diversified global exposure, while SYK appeals to those targeting the fast-growing joint-replacement robotics niche.

While Intuitive Surgical carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, Stryker has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which makes ISRG a better bet for investors. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.