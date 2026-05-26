ISRG vs. MDT: Which Surgical Robot Stock Is the Better Buy?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Medtronic MDT are two major names shaping the future of surgical technology, though they approach the market from very different positions. Intuitive Surgical remains the dominant pure-play robotic surgery company, with its da Vinci ecosystem driving recurring revenue and procedure-led expansion.

Medtronic, by contrast, is a diversified MedTech giant using its Hugo robotic platform to build a presence in soft-tissue robotics alongside broader cardiovascular and neuroscience franchises. Recent earnings suggest ISRG is extending its leadership position, while Medtronic’s robotics ambitions remain earlier in development.

Price Performance

So far this year, Intuitive Surgical has lost 22.6% compared with Medtronic’s decline of 18.1%. While the broader Medical sector was down 5.3%, the S&P 500 Index gained 9.6% in the same period.

YTD Price Chart ISRG vs MDT



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Market Leadership

Intuitive Surgical continues to hold a commanding lead in robotic-assisted surgery, supported by an installed base exceeding 11,100 da Vinci systems and more than 3.1 million procedures completed in 2025. The company’s scale advantage, surgeon training ecosystem, and broad procedural adoption across specialties reinforce a durable competitive moat.

MDT is still in the early stages of establishing Hugo as a meaningful competitor. Medtronic highlighted FDA clearance for Hugo in urologic procedures and early installations in U.S. hospitals. However, management itself framed the launch as purposeful and gradual, underscoring that the platform is still building market credibility rather than leading the market.

Growth Momentum

ISRG’s growth trajectory remains notably stronger. In the first quarter of 2026, total procedures increased 17%, with da Vinci procedures rising 16% and Ion procedures growing 39%, while revenue climbed 23% to $2.77 billion — well above procedure growth, reflecting higher utilization and favorable product mix. The fourth quarter of 2025 also delivered 19% revenue growth and 18% procedure expansion, demonstrating sustained momentum.

MDT’s broader business posted respectable but slower expansion, with organic revenue growth of 6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and 6.6% in the second quarter. While growth drivers such as cardiac ablation and diabetes are accelerating, Hugo robotics remains a relatively small contributor and is not yet materially influencing its overall performance.

Innovation Edge

ISRG continues to push the technological frontier through da Vinci 5, Force Feedback instrumentation, AI-enabled digital capabilities, and the My Intuitive+ ecosystem. Management highlighted stronger utilization on da Vinci 5 versus Xi and increasing adoption of telepresence and data-driven surgical insights, strengthening long-term differentiation. The Ion lung biopsy platform and expanding Single Port ecosystem further diversify innovation drivers.

MDT is innovating aggressively, but robotics is part of a much broader portfolio. Hugo benefits from modularity, open-console architecture, and integration with the Touch Surgery digital platform, yet it remains in rollout mode. Innovation efforts at Medtronic are spread across multiple growth areas — including pulsed field ablation, hypertension treatment, and spine robotics — which may dilute the company’s focus on surgical robotics.

Revenue Model Quality

ISRG benefits from a highly attractive recurring revenue structure. In the first quarter, recurring revenues accounted for 86% of total sales, driven by instruments, accessories, services, and leasing revenues linked directly to procedure volumes. This creates exceptional visibility and operating leverage as adoption increases.

ISRG’s Sales Estimate



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MDT’s diversified model offers resilience, but surgical robotics lacks the same recurring concentration. Hugo remains early-stage, while much of Medtronic’s earnings continue to depend on mature cardiovascular, neuroscience and surgical product categories.

MDT’s Sales Estimate



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Competitive Positioning

ISRG’s first-mover advantage remains formidable. Hospitals face high switching costs due to surgeon training, workflow integration, and installed infrastructure, while continuous software upgrades deepen customer stickiness. Even amid softer trends in China and Japan, ISRG continues expanding internationally.

MDT possesses scale and extensive hospital relationships, but Hugo enters an already entrenched market where Intuitive Surgical has decades of clinical evidence and customer adoption. While Medtronic’s broad surgical offering may resonate with hospitals, its robotics positioning still appears more aspirational than dominant.

Valuation Comparison

ISRG trades at a premium, but this valuation is supported by sustained double-digit growth, expanding global adoption, and a long runway in minimally invasive surgery. Its performance demonstrates resilience despite external pressures, such as tariffs. The company currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 40.11, well above the industry average of 24.19, and carries a Value Score of D.

ISRG’s P/E F12M Chart



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MDT offers a more balanced risk profile, with dependable earnings growth and margin expansion driven by operational discipline. Its upside potential appears comparatively constrained, given its mature and diversified business mix. The company currently trades at P/E F12M ratio of 12.87, below the industry average of 15.83. MDT carries a Value Score of B.

MDT’s P/E F12M Chart



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Conclusion

Both Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic have compelling MedTech growth narratives, but ISRG currently stands out as the stronger investment in surgical robotics. Its dominant installed base, faster growth, recurring revenue visibility, and relentless innovation create a clearer path for sustained earnings expansion.

Medtronic’s Hugo platform offers long-term promise, supported by the company’s scale and hospital relationships, yet execution remains in the early stages and robotics is only one component of its diversified portfolio. For investors seeking focused exposure to robotic-assisted surgery, Intuitive Surgical remains the more attractive investment today.

While Intuitive Surgical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Medtronic has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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