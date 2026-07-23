ISRG vs. ABT: Which MedTech Giant Is the Smarter Investment Now?

Despite sharp declines in 2026, Intuitive Surgical ISRG and Abbott Laboratories ABT remain among the highest-quality names in MedTech. ISRG has declined 32.1% year to date, while ABT is down 20.1%, though both continue to execute well in their core businesses.

Intuitive Surgical’s growth is being fueled by the expanding adoption of its robotic surgery ecosystem, including da Vinci 5, SP and Ion platforms, while Abbott is benefiting from balanced momentum across cardiovascular devices, diagnostics, diabetes care and nutrition.

Looking ahead, both companies expect growth to continue through 2026, although Intuitive Surgical’s expanding robotic surgery franchise and innovation pipeline position it for stronger long-term upside.

YTD Price Chart ISRG vs ABT



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Case for ISRG

Intuitive Surgical continues to widen its competitive moat by building a comprehensive robotic-assisted surgery ecosystem rather than relying on a single platform. During the second quarter, total procedures increased 16%, supported by 15% growth in da Vinci procedures and an impressive 36% increase in Ion procedures.

Adoption remained strong across da Vinci 5, single-port (SP) systems and Ion, while the company expanded its installed base to nearly 13,000 systems globally. Continued upgrades to da Vinci 5, broader adoption of XiR in ambulatory surgery centers and cost-sensitive international markets, and ongoing investments in AI-enabled workflow, simulation and telepresence reinforce management's long-term growth strategy.

Growth opportunities extend well beyond traditional robotic surgery. SP procedures surged 61%, Ion procedures surpassed 400,000 cumulatively, and management continues to invest in new disease areas such as gastrointestinal robotics, cardiac surgery and nipple-sparing mastectomy. Programs designed to reduce customer costs, including the upcoming EndoWrist extended-use initiative, should further expand adoption across outpatient procedures and international markets.

The company also faces several challenges, including slower U.S. elective procedure growth tied to changing patient coverage dynamics, competitive pressure in China, GLP-1-related weakness in bariatric surgery and higher R&D spending. Nevertheless, Intuitive Surgical continues to guide toward healthy procedure growth for 2026 while investing aggressively to extend its technology leadership.

ISRG’s Sales & EPS Growth Estimate



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Case for ABT

Abbott's growth strategy is built on diversification across multiple healthcare markets rather than dependence on any single business. Medical Devices remained a key contributor in the second quarter, with 8.5% growth driven by electrophysiology, rhythm management, heart failure and continuous glucose monitoring. Management expects growth to accelerate further as Volt 2.0, TactiFlex Duo, Libre Duo, Amulet 360 and several cardiovascular products are commercialized over the coming year. Strong momentum in diagnostics, emerging-market pharmaceuticals and improving nutrition performance also support ABT’s balanced growth outlook.

Abbott's broad portfolio provides resilience, but it also means growth is spread across numerous franchises rather than being driven by a single transformational platform. While continuous glucose monitoring remains a significant long-term opportunity, management acknowledged that reimbursement expansion timing remains difficult to predict.

Cancer diagnostics, core laboratory testing and electrophysiology are expected to drive second-half acceleration, while nutrition continues recovering steadily. Risks include declining respiratory testing volumes, reimbursement uncertainties for diabetes products and the need to execute multiple product launches successfully to sustain projected acceleration. Overall, Abbott's diversified model provides stability but offers a less concentrated growth story than Intuitive Surgical's robotics franchise.

ABT’s Sales & EPS Growth Estimate



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Valuation Comparison

Despite a steep fall in its valuation since the beginning of 2025, ISRG trades at a premium, supported by sustained double-digit growth, expanding global adoption, and a long runway in minimally invasive surgery. Its performance demonstrates resilience despite external pressures, such as tariffs. The company currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 30.55, above the industry average of 24.41, and carries a Value Score of D.

ISRG’s P/E F12M Chart



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ABT offers a more balanced risk profile, with dependable earnings growth and margin expansion driven by operational discipline. Its upside potential appears comparatively constrained, given its mature and diversified business mix. The company currently trades at P/E F12M ratio of 17.33X, slightly above the industry average of 16.02X. ABT carries a Value Score of C.

ABT’s P/E F12M Chart



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Conclusion

Both companies possess durable competitive advantages and robust innovation pipelines. Abbott offers investors diversified exposure across diagnostics, cardiovascular devices, diabetes care and nutrition, helping reduce reliance on any single market. Intuitive Surgical stands out for its leadership in robotic-assisted surgery, expanding clinical indications, accelerating adoption of da Vinci 5, SP and Ion, and sustained investment in next-generation technologies. Although ISRG trades at a premium valuation, its stronger innovation pipeline, faster-growing robotic ecosystem and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) make it a more compelling long-term MedTech investment than Abbott, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.