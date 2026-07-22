ISRG Trends Point to AI, Lung Biopsy Growth and Margin Pressure

Intuitive Surgical ISRG is being shaped by more than quarterly revenue growth. The company is tied to wider robotic surgery adoption, expansion into minimally invasive diagnostics and deeper use of software inside hospital programs.

Those themes still come with limits. Tariffs, product mix, hospital spending patterns and shifting procedure demand remain important.

ISRG Benefits From Robotic Care Expansion

Intuitive Surgical remains positioned around the move toward minimally invasive and robot-assisted care. Its da Vinci platform supports procedures across general surgery, urology, gynecology, cardiothoracic care, and head and neck specialties.

Worldwide procedures across da Vinci and Ion rose 16% year over year in second-quarter 2026, including 15% growth for da Vinci. Revenue increased 19% to $2.89 billion, supported by procedure volumes, leasing revenues and installed-base expansion. Medtronic plc MDT and Johnson & Johnson JNJ give investors broader medtech comparisons, while ISRG offers a more focused robotic care profile.

Intuitive Surgical Pushes Beyond Surgery With Ion

Ion expands Intuitive Surgical beyond traditional surgery into diagnostic, endoluminal procedures. The flexible, robotic-assisted catheter platform supports minimally invasive lung biopsy, extending the company’s opportunity outside soft tissue surgery. This also helps the company to tap the lucrative lung cancer market.

Ion procedures increased 36% to 48,000 in the quarter, while cumulative procedures exceeded 400,000. Intuitive Surgical placed 55 Ion systems, expanded the Ion installed base 21% year over year to 1,096 systems, and has installed Ion in 12 countries outside the United States.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

ISRG Turns Software Into a Strategic Asset

Software is becoming a larger part of Intuitive Surgical’s platform value. The company began rolling out the first phase of more than 100 da Vinci 5 updates aimed at telepresence, simulation-based training and care-team workflow.

The My Intuitive+ renewal cycle adds another signal. The company executed its first renewals for offerings covering telepresence, simulation and AI-driven case insights, and no customer in the initial cohort opted out. Better training, workflow support and case insights can make the installed base more useful over time.

Intuitive Surgical Faces Cost and Demand Shifts

The trend story is not one-sided. Intuitive Surgical remains exposed to tariffs, freight, semiconductor memory costs and the mix of newer products. Its second-quarter adjusted gross margin was 70%, helped by a $36 million pretax tariff refund. Excluding that benefit, the margin would have been 68.7%.

Management raised its 2026 adjusted gross margin outlook to 68-69%, but the range still includes an estimated tariff impact equal to 1% of revenues. U.S. da Vinci procedures grew 12% in the quarter, down from 14% in the first quarter, as some benign procedures were deferred. Bariatric procedures declined at a high-single-digit rate amid greater GLP-1 use.

What Trend Signals Mean for ISRG

ISRG’s trend profile remains attractive, but not frictionless. Robotics adoption, Ion lung biopsy growth and digital ecosystem development support the expansion case, while tariffs, capital budgets and procedure mix create constraints.

The current operating picture also makes Zacks Rank and Style Scores important for context. Zacks Rank reflects earnings estimate revision trends, while Style Scores help investors evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics. A favorable combination is most useful when a stock has a top Zacks Rank and stronger Style Scores.

ISRG’s current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Value Score of D, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of A and VGM Score of B should be checked separately. Investors should pair the company’s trend signals with those indicators before deciding whether the setup supports a bullish or selective stance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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