Is ISRG Stock Worth Buying as Growth Stays Strong but Risks Rise

Intuitive Surgical ISRG still offers investors a high-quality growth profile, but the case is not just about procedure gains.

The buy-or-wait debate depends on whether procedure growth, recurring revenues and financial flexibility can offset tariff pressure, mix changes and uneven hospital capital spending.

ISRG Still Has a Durable Growth Engine

Intuitive Surgical’s growth engine is driven by strong performance across all its segments. Revenues rose 18.5% year over year to $2.89 billion, helped by higher procedure volumes, system leasing revenues, installed-base expansion and rising service revenues.

Worldwide procedures across da Vinci and Ion increased 16%. Da Vinci procedures grew roughly 15%, while Ion procedures advanced 36%, showing growth from the core surgical platform and newer diagnostic applications.

The installed base also supports a compounding model. Intuitive Surgical placed 468 da Vinci systems, including 246 da Vinci 5 systems, and placed 55 Ion systems.

Medtronic plc MDT remains a relevant comparison as surgical robotics becomes a broader medtech battleground. Johnson & Johnson JNJ also belongs in the discussion as large device companies invest in operating-room platforms.

Intuitive Surgical’s Balance Sheet Adds Flexibility

Intuitive Surgical ended the second quarter with $8.63 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments, up $650 million sequentially. That liquidity matters because this business requires constant investment.

The company generated $1.8 billion of free cash flow in the first half of 2026, up 71% from the prior-year period. Cash generation funded $379 million of share repurchases and $112 million of capital expenditures.

This financial base gives Intuitive Surgical room to keep investing through cycles. Management is prioritizing research and development growth to support platforms, instruments and digital capabilities.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

ISRG Faces Pressure on Margins and Mix

The caution case starts with margins. Intuitive Surgical raised its 2026 adjusted gross margin outlook to 68-69%, but that range still includes an estimated tariff impact equal to 1% of revenues.

Second-quarter adjusted gross margin was 70%, helped by a $36 million pretax refund of previously paid tariffs. Excluding that benefit, the margin would have been 68.7%.

Procedure mix is another constraint. U.S. da Vinci procedures rose 12%, down from 14% in the first quarter, as some benign procedures were deferred.

Bariatric procedures declined at a high-single-digit rate amid greater GLP-1 use. Cholecystectomy growth and lower bariatric volumes also limited instrument and accessory revenue per procedure.

Intuitive Surgical’s Placement Risks Deserve Attention

System placement trends need context. Da Vinci placements rose 18.5% year over year to 468 systems, but about half of U.S. placements were trade-ins.

Leasing gives hospitals more flexibility, representing 54% of total da Vinci placements. Still, capital purchases remain sensitive to hospital budgets, financing conditions and government tender timing.

Outside the United States, China remains a pressure point because of lower tender activity, domestic competition and policy-driven pricing. Parts of Europe also face government budget constraints.

How ISRG’s Stock Case Comes Together

ISRG’s investment case is a balance between durable quality and real execution risk. The bull case rests on recurring revenue, procedure growth, platform breadth and a cash-rich balance sheet.

The cautious case is also clear. Tariffs, regional capital cycles, weaker bariatric demand and the planned extended-use instrument program could reduce revenue per procedure before higher volumes offset the impact.

The stock’s operating profile should be paired with ISRG’s current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Zacks Style Scores of B before investors form a view. The Zacks Rank focuses on earnings estimate revisions, while the Style Scores frame value, growth and momentum characteristics. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For now, Intuitive Surgical looks more like a quality business that needs selective entry discipline than an all-clear buy. Strong growth supports the long-term story, but margin and placement risks keep the debate active.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.