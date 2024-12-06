ISRG Stock Reaches All-Time High: Strength in Uptrend to Continue?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical ISRG touched an all-time high of $552.08 on Dec. 04. Although the share price closed slightly below $547.65 yesterday, it has shown a strong uptrend so far this year, which is likely to drive price higher this month.

Year to date, ISRG’s shares have surged 62.2% compared with the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry’s gain of 7% and the broader Zacks Medical sector’s growth of 1.1%. The S&P 500 Index has returned 27.7% in the same period. The uptrend is primarily driven by strong demand for its robotic surgery procedures.

ISRG reported revenues $2 billion for the third quarter of 2024, indicating a 17% year-over-year improvement. This growth was driven by higher procedure volumes, expansion of the Da Vinci installed base and increased utilization across its product portfolio. System placements surged to 379 from 312 a year ago. Many of these placements were leased, especially in the United States, reflecting the popularity of ISRG's leasing model among hospitals seeking access to robotic surgical systems with reduced upfront costs.

The company's global footprint remains robust, with procedure growth rates in Europe and Asia reaching 21% and 25%, respectively, over the past five years. However, domestic headwinds, including softened demand for bariatric procedures and capital market pressures in Europe and China, present obstacles to continued momentum. Despite these challenges, ISRG’s recent investments in manufacturing capabilities, such as the new East Coast facility in Peachtree Corners, GA, demonstrate a strategic commitment to scaling production and meeting future demand.

Meanwhile, ISRG’s shares are trading above the 50-day and the 200-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.

ISRG Stock Trades Above 50-Day Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ISRG’s Growth Powered by Robotic Platforms and Digital Solutions

Intuitive Surgical has solidified its leadership in robotic-assisted surgery through its flagship Da Vinci Multiport System, Da Vinci SP, and the Ion Robotic Platform. These systems, supported by advanced digital tools and analytical solutions, are key drivers of the company’s sustained growth and market expansion.

The Da Vinci Multiport System, ISRG’s cornerstone, dominates the robotic surgery landscape with a global installed base of approximately 9,300 units. Its robust 17% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over five years underscores its critical role in healthcare innovation, treating over 16 million patients. The recent launch of the fifth-generation Da Vinci 5 has introduced enhanced force feedback and reduced surgeon exertion while improving surgical control. With seamless digital integrations, this system not only delivers superior patient outcomes but also differentiates ISRG’s offerings in a competitive market. Regulatory approvals in key regions are expected to further expand its adoption globally.

Meanwhile, the Da Vinci SP system is carving its niche in multi-specialty surgeries, with a robust 55% CAGR in procedures over five years. Despite limited U.S. adoption due to narrower indications, international markets, including South Korea and Japan, have embraced the system. Recent regulatory clearances in Taiwan and ongoing efforts in the United States for colorectal applications are set to broaden its scope, driving further adoption.

The Ion Robotic Platform, designed for minimally invasive lung biopsies, has emerged as one of ISRG’s fastest-growing segments. Boasting an impressive 205% five-year CAGR in procedures, Ion leverages AI-driven, personalized digital lung models to achieve unparalleled precision in complex anatomical regions. While its installed base is currently concentrated in the United States, international expansion into markets such as China, Germany and Italy is yielding promising results. The platform’s focus on addressing unmet needs in respiratory care positions it for sustained growth, particularly as it seeks approvals for new indications.

Beyond hardware, ISRG’s Digital Tools and Analytical Solutions play a pivotal role in enhancing surgical precision and efficiency. Platforms like the My Intuitive app and da Vinci virtual reality simulators provide surgeons with critical post-operative data and training resources. These tools optimize procedural outcomes and surgeon performance by integrating analytics into surgical workflows, strengthening ISRG’s value proposition.

ISRG raised its 2024 full-year procedure growth projection between 16% and 17%, driven by robust performance in the Da Vinci, Ion and SP platforms. While procedure demand remains strong, especially outside the United States, challenges persist in the form of physician strikes in South Korea and a competitive landscape in China, where domestic robotic providers are gaining traction. ISRG expects these factors, along with a stable U.S. demand, to maintain a steady growth trajectory in the short term, provided the current macroeconomic and market conditions do not deteriorate further.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $6.88 per share, indicating a 20.5% year-over-year improvement. The estimate improved 3.1% over the past 60 days.

Improving Estimates Over 60 Days



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Long-Term Growth Prospects: Innovation and Global Expansion

ISRG’s long-term growth strategy is underpinned by consistent innovation and an aggressive international expansion plan. The company’s development of next-generation robotic systems, such as Da Vinci 5 and Ion, and its extensive R&D investments in digital tools and analytics showcase its commitment to technological leadership.

Furthermore, ISRG’s new Peachtree Corners manufacturing facility and the upcoming broad launch of Da Vinci 5 in 2025 reinforce the company’s preparations for sustained demand growth. By focusing on global regulatory approvals and tailoring its product offerings to different markets, ISRG is positioning itself to deepen its presence in regions such as Asia and Europe, where robotic surgery is gaining acceptance across multiple specialties.

Competitive Challenges and Market Headwinds

Although ISRG has a strong product portfolio with significant opportunities, the company faces huge competition from large and well-established companies, such as Johnson & Johnson JNJ and Medtronic MDT, which are also focused on developing robotically controlled products. These companies have strong balance sheets and commercial networks to support the development and launch of new products. This can significantly affect ISRG’s growth prospects.

Intuitive Surgicalalso faces increasing competition from international robotic surgery companies, particularly in China, where local firms are introducing competitive systems. Additionally, ISRG is contending with capital constraints in Europe and pressures in the U.S. bariatric segment that may affect its procedure growth.

To address these challenges, ISRG is working on expanding its regulatory reach and emphasizing the unique value propositions of its product portfolio. However, retaining its dominant position will call for continued innovation, cost management and an ability to navigate complex international regulatory environments.

Rising geopolitical tension, along with war raging in Middle Eastern countries and the continued Russia-Ukraine war, is leading to uncertainty. Apart from these, China and India are having border disputes. Moreover, the fall of the government in Bangladesh is raising chaos in the Indo-Pacific region. Any escalation of these situations can hurt economic progress globally, affecting ISRG’s top and bottom-line performances.

Wrapping Up

Intuitive Surgical’s impressive growth trajectory underscores its commitment to advancing robotic-assisted surgery through innovation, digital integration and global expansion. The Da Vinci multiport system, Ion, and SP systems, supported by a suite of digital tools, enable ISRG to offer comprehensive solutions for hospitals worldwide. Short-term growth is expected to remain strong, although headwinds in certain regions may dampen its expansion efforts. In the long run, ISRG’s strategic investments in next-generation products and new manufacturing capabilities place it on solid footing to sustain market leadership in a competitive and rapidly evolving industry.

ISRG’s YTD Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ISRG currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). However, the style scores don’t look quite promising. The company has a Value score of D and a Growth score of C. As such, we believe that investors may buy the stock now but remain cautious. Current shareholders should continue to hold their position and may gain from further upside.

