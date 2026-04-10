ISRG Stock Down Nearly 20% YTD: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?

Intuitive Surgical ISRG has faced notable pressure in recent months, with its shares losing 19.8% year to date, underperforming the broader medical instruments industry’s decline of 12.1%. Despite this pullback, the company continues to deliver strong operational performance, creating a divergence between fundamentals and stock movement.

ISRG stock has outperformed its closest peers, Medtronic MDT and Stryker SYK, so far this year. Over the same period, shares of Medtronic lost 3.6%, while Stryker declined 1.8%.

Valuation remains another key debate. ISRG currently trades below its five-year median, yet still at a premium to the industry average. This underscores investor confidence in its long-term growth prospects, though it may constrain near-term upside. In this context, the key question is whether the recent pullback offers a buying opportunity or calls for caution.

The divergence between earnings growth and share performance indicates that macro headwinds and multiple compression (rather than company-specific weakness) are weighing on sentiment. This leaves Intuitive Surgical in a nuanced position, with solid long-term fundamentals but constrained near-term upside.

YTD Performance: ISRG vs Peers and S&P 500



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Growth Drivers for 2026

Robust Procedure Growth and Recurring Revenue Model: Intuitive Surgical’s growth remains anchored in procedure expansion, which drives high-margin recurring revenues from instruments and services. In 2025, total procedures increased 19%, with da Vinci procedures rising approximately 18% and Ion procedures surging 51%.

This consistent volume growth enhances revenue visibility, with recurring revenues accounting for a significant share of total sales and reinforcing the durability of the business model.

da Vinci 5 Platform Driving Upgrade Cycle: The rollout of the da Vinci 5 system is a major catalyst. Hospitals are upgrading existing systems to access enhanced capabilities, such as force feedback, improved visualization and greater surgeon autonomy. These features are translating into higher utilization versus prior systems, improving procedural throughput.

Digital tools like simulation, telecollaboration and performance analytics embedded within the platform deepen customer engagement and create long-term switching costs.

International Expansion and Untapped Market Opportunity: International markets are emerging as a significant growth lever. In 2025, procedures outside the United States grew 23% and accounted for approximately 35% of total procedures.

With a large portion of global surgeries still performed through traditional methods, Intuitive Surgical’s addressable market remains vast, particularly in emerging markets and ambulatory surgery centers.

Ecosystem Expansion Beyond Core Surgery: The company continues to expand its ecosystem through platforms like Ion for lung biopsies and single-port (SP) systems, which saw procedure growth of 87% in 2025. These platforms broaden Intuitive Surgical’s clinical applications and diversify growth beyond core multiport robotic surgery.

Estimate Revision Trend for ISRG

Estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings have moved up 9.5% to $9.96 per share over the past year, while the same for 2027 earnings has improved 6.7% to $11.32. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



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Key Challenges and Risks

Margin Pressures and Cost Headwinds: Despite strong revenue growth, margins face pressure from tariffs, higher manufacturing costs and a greater mix of newer platforms such as da Vinci 5 and Ion, which carry lower initial margins. While cost efficiencies are partially offsetting these impacts, sustained margin expansion may be limited in the near term.

Capital Equipment Sensitivity and Macro Risks: Intuitive Surgical’s system placements depend on hospital capital spending cycles, which can be affected by macroeconomic conditions and budget constraints. Management highlighted government budget challenges in markets like Japan and the United Kingdom, which may affect system placements. This may introduce variability in near-term revenue growth.

Rising Competition in Robotic Surgery: Competition is intensifying, particularly in international markets. In China, local robotic system manufacturers are gaining traction, often competing on price and influencing procurement decisions. While ISRG retains a strong moat through its installed base and clinical ecosystem, competitive dynamics could pressure growth rates over time.

Procedure Mix and External Headwinds: Shifts in procedure mix, such as lower bariatric volumes and evolving healthcare dynamics, can affect revenue per procedure. Regulatory and reimbursement uncertainties remain ongoing risks.

ISRG’s Valuation

While the company typically trades at a premium valuation relative to many medical device peers, that premium reflects its dominant market position, recurring revenue model and high operating margins of around 37%.

ISRG trades at a premium to the industry’s current valuation and remains well above its peers. Its shares currently trade at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) of 53.82X, significantly higher than the industry average of 25.75X. However, the stock trades below its five-year median of 70.63X. Currently, Medtronic and Stryker trade at 14.63X and 22.16X, respectively.

P/E F12M of ISRG vs MDT & SYK



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Conclusion

Intuitive Surgical remains a high-quality medtech leader with strong long-term growth drivers, including expanding procedure volumes, innovation through da Vinci 5 and increasing global penetration. However, near-term challenges — ranging from margin pressures to capital spending sensitivity and rising competition — justify a more balanced outlook.

The recent stock correction has improved valuation relative to historical levels but still reflects a premium positioning. Given this risk-reward balance, ISRG remains a hold for existing investors, backed by solid fundamentals and long-term visibility.

For new investors, patience may be warranted. Waiting for a more attractive entry point, either through further valuation compression or clearer margin expansion trends, could provide a better risk-adjusted opportunity. Intuitive Surgical currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.