ISRG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $518.98, changing hands as low as $506.30 per share. Intuitive Surgical Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISRG's low point in its 52 week range is $430.24 per share, with $589.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $511.89.

