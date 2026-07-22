ISRG Growth Story Hinges on Da Vinci 5, Ion and Recurring Revenue

Intuitive Surgical ISRG remains a procedure-driven growth story built around robotic systems, instruments, services and software.

The central question for investors is whether da Vinci 5, SP, Ion and digital tools can keep expanding clinical reach while offsetting weaker areas such as bariatric surgery, U.S. deferrable procedures and China placements.

ISRG Builds on a Broad Robotic Platform

Intuitive Surgical’s platform spans da Vinci multi-port systems, the da Vinci SP single-port platform and Ion. Da Vinci supports robot-assisted soft tissue surgery across general surgery, urology, gynecology, cardiothoracic care and head and neck specialties.

Ion extends the company into minimally invasive lung biopsy through a flexible, robotic-assisted, catheter-based platform. ISRG is building a broader care ecosystem designed to widen procedure reach across specialties and settings.

Intuitive Surgical Gains From Recurring Revenue

Recurring revenue is central to the model because instruments, accessories, leases and services rise with utilization and installed-base growth. In the second quarter of 2026, recurring revenue increased 19% to $2.47 billion.

That represented 85% of total revenue, making the business less dependent on one-time system sales. Instruments and accessories revenues rose 18% to $1.73 billion, while service revenues grew 21% to $472 million.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Price and Consensus

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Quote

ISRG Procedure Growth Still Drives the Story

Procedure volume remains the key operating indicator. In the second quarter of 2026, total da Vinci and Ion procedures increased 16% year over year, including 15% da Vinci growth and 36% Ion growth.

International da Vinci procedures rose 20%, with Europe and Asia each up 20%. SP procedures increased 61%, while cardiac and nipple-sparing mastectomy procedures rose 39% and 43%, respectively. Management maintained its 2026 da Vinci procedure growth outlook of 13.5% to 15.5%, with expectations near the midpoint.

Intuitive Surgical Expands the Ecosystem With Digital Tools

Software and data are becoming more important to the Intuitive Surgical’s business model. The company began rolling out more than 100 planned da Vinci 5 updates focused on telepresence, simulation-based training and care-team workflow.

It also completed its first My Intuitive+ renewals, covering telepresence, simulation and artificial intelligence-driven case insights. No customer in the initial cohort opted out, suggesting these tools can deepen engagement and make the installed base more valuable.

What ISRG Investors Should Watch Next

The bottom line is that ISRG still has a clear platform-dependent growth scenario. Da Vinci 5 upgrades, Ion adoption, SP growth, recurring revenue and digital tools all support a wider ecosystem.

Risks remain visible. U.S. da Vinci procedure growth moderated to 12% in the second quarter from 14% in the first quarter, bariatric procedures declined at a high-single-digit rate and China remains pressured by lower tender activity, local competition and policy-driven pricing.

Medtronic plc MDT and Johnson & Johnson JNJ are relevant comparables for investors tracking surgical robotics and digitally enabled medical technology. Their presence keeps the competitive context important, even as ISRG maintains a competitive moat with high installed systems, improving utilization and procedure-linked revenue as well as strong clinical evidence.

Investors should pair this operating view with ISRG’s current Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Zacks Style Scores of B before forming a fuller stock view. The Zacks Rank is a short-term timeliness indicator, while the Style Scores help evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics. Higher grades, especially A or B, are more favorable when considered alongside top-ranked stocks, but they should be weighed with procedure trends, placement dynamics and margin risks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.