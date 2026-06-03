ISRG Falls 11% in a Month: Is a Reversal on the Cards for the Stock?

Shares of Intuitive Surgical ISRG have come under pressure recently, declining roughly 11% over the past month despite the company delivering another strong quarter. The weakness appears to be driven more by broader market concerns, valuation compression and worries surrounding global healthcare spending than by any deterioration in the company’s operating performance.

ISRG stock has underperformed its closest peers, Medtronic MDT and Stryker SYK, over the past month. Over the same period, shares of Medtronic have lost 5.8%, while those of Stryker have gained 0.8%.

Intuitive Surgical entered 2026 with considerable momentum. The robotic-surgery pioneer reported first-quarter 2026 revenue growth of 23% to $2.77 billion, supported by 17% total procedure growth, continued adoption of the da Vinci 5 platform and strong expansion of its Ion lung-biopsy business. Management was sufficiently confident in underlying trends to raise its full-year procedure growth outlook.

YTD Price Comparison



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With the stock pulling back while fundamentals remain strong, investors are increasingly asking whether a reversal could be on the horizon.

Growth Drivers That Could Fuel a Recovery

da Vinci 5 Continues to Drive Adoption and Utilization: The biggest growth catalyst for Intuitive Surgical remains the rollout of the da Vinci 5 surgical platform. During the first quarter, the company placed 232 da Vinci 5 systems, bringing the installed base to nearly 1,500 systems. Management highlighted that utilization on da Vinci 5 systems is approximately 11% higher than the Xi platform, helping hospitals improve throughput and efficiency.

The platform is also creating a favorable upgrade cycle as hospitals replace older systems. New force-feedback instruments, expanded procedure clearances and increasing surgeon adoption should continue supporting growth throughout 2026.

Digital Ecosystem and AI Create a Long-Term Moat: A key differentiator for Intuitive Surgical is the digital ecosystem being built around its robotic platforms. Management emphasized that da Vinci 5 is generating large-scale surgical data that can be leveraged for AI-enabled anatomy identification, workflow optimization, decision support and eventually aspects of automation.

The company’s growing installed base, millions of annual procedures and proprietary datasets provide a foundation that competitors may struggle to replicate. This data flywheel could become one of Intuitive Surgical’s strongest competitive advantages over the next decade.

Strong International and Procedure Growth: Procedure growth remains healthy across most markets. In the first quarter of 2026, da Vinci procedures increased 16%, while Ion procedures surged 39%. Outside the United States, da Vinci procedures grew 19%, with particularly strong performance in India, Canada, the United Kingdom, Korea and Taiwan. Procedures outside the U.S. market now represent 38% of total da Vinci volume, highlighting the growing importance of international markets.

The company also raised its 2026 da Vinci procedure growth forecast to 13.5-15.5%, signaling confidence in sustained demand.

Emerging Growth Platforms: Beyond its flagship system, Intuitive Surgical is seeing rapid growth in its single-port (SP) platform and Ion business. SP procedures rose 68%, while Ion continues to benefit from increasing adoption in lung cancer diagnosis. The company is also developing technologies such as ROSE and endobronchial ultrasound integration that could further strengthen Ion’s clinical value proposition.

Estimate Revision Trend for ISRG

Estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s 2026 earnings have moved up 14.9% to $10.40 per share over the past year, while the same for 2027 earnings has improved 11.4% to $11.71. The positive estimate revision depicts bullish sentiments for the stock.



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Valuation and Competition

Even after the recent pullback, Intuitive Surgical continues to command a premium valuation. The stock currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 36.73, above the industry average of 24.75. However, it remains significantly below its five-year median multiple of 70.02, suggesting valuation has become more reasonable compared with historical levels. Currently, Medtronic and Stryker trade at 12.06X and 18.71X, respectively.

P/E F12M of ISRG vs MDT & SYK



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Competition remains a factor, particularly in international markets. Management highlighted continued pricing pressure and increasing domestic competition in China, where local robotic-surgery manufacturers are gaining traction.

Intuitive Surgical maintains a formidable competitive moat through its installed base, surgeon training ecosystem, extensive clinical evidence and growing digital infrastructure. Few rivals can match its scale, procedural experience and breadth of product offerings.

Challenges That Could Limit Upside

Despite strong fundamentals, several headwinds remain. Intuitive Surgical continues to experience lower tender activity, competitive pricing pressure and policy-related uncertainties in China. Japan is also recovering from a period of weak system placements, and management remains cautious about hospital spending trends in that market.

GLP-1 obesity drugs continue to weigh on bariatric procedure volumes, which declined approximately 10% in the first quarter. Tariffs, freight costs and semiconductor-memory inflation may also pressure margins during the remainder of 2026.

Conclusion

While ISRG’s recent decline may appear concerning on the surface, its underlying business remains exceptionally strong. Robust procedure growth, accelerating da Vinci 5 adoption, expanding AI and digital capabilities, and growing international penetration continue to support a favorable long-term outlook.

Although challenges persist in China, Japan and certain procedure categories, Intuitive Surgical’s competitive position remains among the strongest in medical technology. With its valuation now well below historical averages and operational momentum remaining strong, the recent pullback may present a buying opportunity rather than a cause for concern.

Intuitive Surgical currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a Growth Score and Momentum Score of B, suggesting improving earnings trends and positive trading momentum. Although its Value Score of D still reflects a premium valuation, the recent fall has made the stock considerably cheaper. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

For investors, Intuitive Surgical appears to be an attractive stock at current levels, particularly for those seeking exposure to the long-term growth potential of robotic-assisted surgery and AI-enabled healthcare technologies.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.