ISRG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $240.44, changing hands as high as $249.14 per share. Intuitive Surgical Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ISRG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ISRG's low point in its 52 week range is $180.07 per share, with $369.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $245.25. The ISRG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

