Israel's Wix.com swings to Q2 loss while revenue jumps

JERUSALEM, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Wix.com WIX.O, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, swung to a loss in the second quarter though revenue jumped as customers rushed to move their operations online.

The Israeli company on Thursday reported a quarterly net loss excluding one-time items of 26 cents per share, compared with a profit of 34 cents per share a year earlier. Revenue grew 27% to $236 million.

Analysts had forecast Wix would earn 24 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $233 million, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

For the third quarter Wix estimated revenue of $247-$250 million, up 26%-27% from a year earlier. Analysts are forecasting Wix will post revenue of $249.5 million in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

