Israel's Wix.com Q4 profit down less than forecast, sees rise in 2020 revenue

TEL AVIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Wix.com WIX.O, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported a smaller than expected decline in profit in the fourth quarter and forecast a rise of about 25% in 2020 revenue.

It reported on Thursday quarterly net profit of 39 cents a share excluding one-time items, compared with 42 cents a year earlier. Revenue grew 19% to $204.6 million.

Analysts were forecasting adjusted EPS of 31 cents on revenue of $205.6 million, according I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Israel-based Wix offers free basic features for setting up websites but users must pay for extra services such as shopping carts, individual web addresses and site traffic analysis.

For 2020 Wix sees revenue of $946-$956 million, up 24%-26% from 2019.

For the first quarter it estimates revenue of $215-$217 million, up 23%-25% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

