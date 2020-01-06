US Markets

Israel's Tremor International buys video advertising unit from News Corp

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Marketing firm Tremor International Ltd said on Monday it agreed to buy video advertising firm Unruly from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

The London-listed firm said it would issue about 6.91% of its issued voting share capital to News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal and The Times, to acquire Unruly.

