Israel's Tremor International buys video advertising unit from News Corp

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Marketing firm Tremor International Ltd TRMR.L said on Monday it agreed to buy video advertising firm Unruly from Rupert Murdoch's News Corp NWSA.O.

The London-listed firm said it would issue about 6.91% of its issued voting share capital to News Corp, the owner of the Wall Street Journal and The Times, to acquire Unruly.

