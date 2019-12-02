US Markets

Israel's TowerJazz to maintain 51% stake in Panasonic chip JV

Contributor
Tova Cohen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Israeli chip manufacturer TowerJazz said on Monday it will not sell its 51% stake and board control in its joint venture (JV) with Panasonic Corp in Japan.

TEL AVIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Israeli chip manufacturer TowerJazz TSEM.TA said on Monday it will not sell its 51% stake and board control in its joint venture (JV) with Panasonic Corp 6752.T in Japan.

This follows an announcement last week that Panasonic will sell its semiconductor business to Taiwan's Nuvoton Technology Corp 4919.TW for $250 million.

News reports had said that sale would include the entire JV with TowerJazz, which operates three Japanese chipmaking facilities.

"Pursuant to its long-term strategy and growth plans, TowerJazz will continue its operations and manufacturing activity at TPSCo Japanese manufacturing facilities," TowerJazz said in a statement.

The company does not plan any changes to its manufacturing services and therefore there will be no impact on its business relationship with customers, it said.

(Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

((tova.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +972-9-899-0222; Reuters Messaging: tova.cohen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular