News & Insights

TSEM

Israel's Tower proposes $8 bln chip plant in India - report

Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

February 11, 2024 — 12:55 am EST

Written by Munsif Vengattil for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Israel's Tower Semiconductor TSEM.TA has submitted a proposal to India's government to build an $8 billion chipmaking facility in the South Asian nation, national daily Indian Express reported on Sunday.

Tower, seeking government incentives for its plan, is looking to manufacture 65 nanometre and 40 nanometre chips in India, the report said.

The company and India's IT ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chip manufacturing is a key plank of Modi's business agenda, but initial bids to offer $10 billion in incentives to the industry have floundered, with some proposals stalled or cancelled.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonali Paulmus)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSEM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.